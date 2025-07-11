2 injured in motorcycle, UTV crash in Groves Published 4:08 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

GROVES — Two people were injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a side-by-side vehicle Thursday morning in Groves.

Groves City Marshal Christopher Robin said the crash occurred at approximately 10:49 a.m. near the 3500 block entrance ramp on to Texas 73 westbound. Preliminary information indicated the motorcycle was entering the highway via the on-ramp and struck the rear of the side-by-side utility vehicle. The utility vehicle is believed to have been traveling on the shoulder and crossing the on-ramp.

It was not currently known if the UTV was performing maintenance of some kind or mowing grass.

Air rescue was initially called but had to be waved off due to an approaching storm at that time.

The motorcyclist and a person in the UTV were transported via ambulance to a hospital. Their condition was not available.