BOUNCE mission brings 60 youth volunteers to Southeast Texas for home repairs Published 4:26 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Mariele Montezuma, left and Megan Adam clean an old fridge as part of the home renovation services. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Carlos Sincal and Pastor Patrick installed new floorboards in the home after the foundation was damaged by floodwaters. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A group of eight students are working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to beat the heat as they work on these homes across Jefferson County. (Cesar Cardenas/ The News)

Over 60 children from churches across Texas and Oklahoma have descended on Jefferson County in an effort to help those who homes are still damaged from storms and hurricanes as part of the BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery program.

The BOUNCE program is a faith-based organization through the Baptist General Convention of Texas that organizes these missions for young children to combine their faith with service to those in need.

At one worksite in Beaumont, a group of eight students help repair floorboards, clean appliances and prep the home for a new coat of paint. The home, like many in Jefferson County, suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey and even further damage from the freezing weather in recent years. This program partners with Jefferson County Disaster Recovery, who assess the damage to the home and decides who receives aid in the county.



“A lot of these folks have inherited homes or paid them off, but can’t afford upkeep or don’t have insurance,” said Samuel Godoy, program leader with BOUNCE. “When storms hit, the damage just compounds over time. That’s where our partnerships become essential—to help make someone’s life just a little easier.”

Some of the students are participating in their first ever mission trip, some of whom do not have any prior experience working in construction or anything related. The students are joined by construction coordinators and other volunteers to ensure their safety and offer hands-on assistance.

“I remember the floods that hit here,” said Carlos Sincal, 16. “After praying about it, I felt like God put it on my heart to come help. When he calls you, you can’t not answer.”

Other students echoed similar thoughts as they worked around the house, fixing floor panels and scrubbing appliances.

“I really came here because I was worried about what happened to everybody,” said Mariele Montezuma,13. “I felt really bad. And I wanted to see what my church was doing—because a lot of people from our church go on trips like this.”

The children working at this house will end their work on Friday evening, where they will get to meet the owners of the house and enjoy some of the fruit of their labor.

With more homes still in need of critical repair, the mission continues. But for now, organizers hope that the experience leaves a lasting impression not only on the homes but on the young people swinging hammers in the summer heat.