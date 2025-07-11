Contractor Business Development Group- keeping up with progress
Published 4:17 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
Upwards of 175 contractors and businesses showed up to hear the latest in industrial projects going on across the state and beyond during the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce’s Contractor Business Development Group meeting Wednesday.
Held at the Carl Parker Center on the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus, the meeting highlighted billions of dollars worth of projects and the importance of the chamber which updates its members on the many projects.
Some of the projects mentioned include the 8 Rivers Capital LLC project to develop Cormorant Clean Energy for a location within the GT Omniport complex in Port Arthur. This comes with an estimated cost of more than $1 billion.
Coastal Bend LNG is developing a 22.5 million per annum liquefaction and export facility to be located on the Texas Gulf Coast — the actual site has not been revealed.
Linde has entered into an agreement with Blue Point Number One which is a joint venture between CF Industries, JERA and Mitsui & Co. to supply industrial gases for the low carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana.
Close to home, Davie, a Canadian builder acquired Gulf Copper shipyards in Port Arthur and Galveston for a $1 billion investment and McDermott LLC and Chiyoda International Corp. signed a deal with Golden Pass LNG for Trains 2 and 3.
The list goes on and with each of the major projects comes opportunities for auxiliary businesses to join in.
Wednesday’s guest speaker was Veronica Chavez, senior manager for Chevron Port Arthur Lubricants.