Doreen Badeaux Nominated for Lumen Christi Award Published 4:00 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Doreen Badeaux with the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont – Stella Maris Ministry has been nominated for the national Lumen Christi Award presented by Catholic Extension.

The Lumen Christi Award is given annually to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ in the communities they serve, according to information from the Catholic Extension. This year’s 41 nominees are individuals and institutions who lead others closer to God and transform communities. They have been nominated for this award by their bishop because their stories showcase the mission of the Church in action.

Each nominee will receive $1,500 to benefit their ministry.

Badeaux cares for seafarers and works with the Stella Maris ministry, “whose mission involves bringing the Catholic Church’s pastoral and sacramental life to people of the sea. Thousands of deep-sea vessels enter these local ports, carrying almost 50,000 mariners a year.”

“Their livelihoods take many of these workers far from home. It is not uncommon for seafarers to experience loneliness, despair and feelings of isolation. That is where those in the Stella Maris ministry, like Badeaux, come in to play a crucial role—greeting these seafarers with kindness and warmth. Badeaux’s greatest impact is measured by the trust she’s earned over 30 years of patient listening and unrelenting care,” according to information from Catholic Extension.