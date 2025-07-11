Filing for Groves, PN, PNG seats to start July 19 Published 4:10 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Filing for a seat on Groves and Port Neches city councils and for Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Board of Trustees will kick off in the coming weeks for the Nov. 4 election.

The first day to file is July 19 but since that date falls on a Saturday, filing will begin the following Monday, July 21.

In Groves there are two seats up for election, those held by Ward No. 1 Mark McAdams and Ward No. 3 Pete Konidis. Both seats are two year terms.

Two seats are also up on Port Neches City Council. They are held by Place 1 Councilmember Chris McMahon and Place 2 Councilmember Adam Anders. Terms are for three years.

PNGISD board has two seats up as well. They are held by Place 4 Lana Parker and Place 5 Brandon Cropper.

Early voting will be from Oct. 20 to Oct. 31 and election day is Nov. 4.