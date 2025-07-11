Groves Police – Calls and arrests from June 25 to July 8
Published 3:55 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
June 25
- Michael Solice, 52, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Willis.
- Christopher Napier, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
- Jamie Keal, 25, was arrested for warrants and failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 1900 block of Duff.
- Jay Devillier, 27, was arrested for wWarrants in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.
- Harassment was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.
June 26
- Miguel Lorenzi, 46, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Main.
- Kenneth Isedore Jr., 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.
June 27
- Miranda Major, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Vincent.
- Kimothy Bessard, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
June 28
- Taylor Gragg, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 7100 block of Howe.
- Somalia Blake, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 39th Street.
- Gina Staggs, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Richard Achord III, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An unlawfully carrying a weapon report was filed at the 3600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
June 29
- Burton Bailey II, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Salvador Ortiz, 31, was arrested for DWI in the 7500 block of US 69.
- Luis Juarez, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2800 block of Main.
- Zarial Johnson, 30, was arrested for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Possession of controlled substance report was filed at the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
June 30
- Gerogina Achee, 53, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
- Eric Hall, 54, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Beaumont.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.
July 1
- A recovery/property was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
July 2
- Charles Gipson Jr., 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Twin City Highway.
- Aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Mire.
- Unlawful disclosure of residency address or telephone number was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.
July 3
- Theft of services was reported in the 2800 block of Main.
- An information report was filed at the 4400 block of Gulf.
July 4
- Megan Scott, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jo Howard, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Christion Stagg, 26, arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of FM 366.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
- A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported at Twin City Highway and West Parkway.
July 5
- Jennifer Jones, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- Kenneth Eaglin, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Deborah Perkins, 57, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- An information report was filed at the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
July 6
- Christopher Hunter ,37, was Arrested for Warrants in the 2600 block of Pearl.
- Orphey Miles Jr., 40, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Patricia Lopez, 50, was arrested for DWI in the 1900 block of FM 366.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Bay.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
July 7
- Jonathan Pelissier, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 2400 block of Main.
- David Major, 66, was arrested for injury to an elderly person with iIntent of bodily injury in the 6400 block of Coolidge.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5000 block of Gulf.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Boyd.
- A City Code Violation- Illegal Dumping Sec 54-69 was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Bryan.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 6100 block of East Drive.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Cleveland.
- An information report was filed at the 2900 block of Bryan.
July 8
- Brandon Coleman, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Rochelle Thomas, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Theresa Parker, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Chase Kimball, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Foster.
- David Major, 66, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 6400 block of Coolidge.
- Morgan McGlothin, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of 32nd Street.
- Natalie Caron, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Allison.