Groves Police – Calls and arrests from June 25 to July 8

Published 3:55 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By PA News

June 25

  • Michael Solice, 52, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Willis.
  • Christopher Napier, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Jamie Keal, 25, was arrested for warrants and failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 1900 block of Duff.
  • Jay Devillier, 27, was arrested for wWarrants in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.
  • Harassment was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.

 

June 26

  • Miguel Lorenzi, 46, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Kenneth Isedore Jr., 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.

 

June 27

  • Miranda Major, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Vincent.
  • Kimothy Bessard, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

June 28

  • Taylor Gragg, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 7100 block of Howe.
  • Somalia Blake, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 39th Street.
  • Gina Staggs, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Richard Achord III, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An unlawfully carrying a weapon report was filed at the 3600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 29

  • Burton Bailey II, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Salvador Ortiz, 31, was arrested for DWI in the 7500 block of US 69.
  • Luis Juarez, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2800 block of Main.
  • Zarial Johnson, 30, was arrested for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Possession of controlled substance report was filed at the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

 

June 30

  • Gerogina Achee, 53, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
  • Eric Hall, 54, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Beaumont.
  • An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.

 

July 1

  • A recovery/property was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

 

July 2

  • Charles Gipson Jr., 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Mire.
  • Unlawful disclosure of residency address or telephone number was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.

 

July 3

  • Theft of services was reported in the 2800 block of Main.
  • An information report was filed at the 4400 block of Gulf.

 

July 4

  • Megan Scott, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jo Howard, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Christion Stagg, 26, arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of FM 366.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
  • A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported at Twin City Highway and West Parkway.

 

July 5

  • Jennifer Jones, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
  • Kenneth Eaglin, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Deborah Perkins, 57, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • An information report was filed at the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway. 

 

July 6

  • Christopher Hunter ,37, was Arrested for Warrants in the 2600 block of Pearl.
  • Orphey Miles Jr., 40, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Patricia Lopez, 50, was arrested for DWI in the 1900 block of FM 366.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Bay.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

 

July 7

  • Jonathan Pelissier, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 2400 block of Main.
  • David Major, 66, was arrested for injury to an elderly person with iIntent of bodily injury in the 6400 block of Coolidge. 
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5000 block of Gulf.
  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Boyd. 
  • A City Code Violation- Illegal Dumping Sec 54-69 was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Bryan.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 6100 block of East Drive.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Cleveland.
  • An information report was filed at the 2900 block of Bryan.

 

July 8

  • Brandon Coleman, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Rochelle Thomas, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theresa Parker, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Chase Kimball, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Foster.
  • David Major, 66, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 6400 block of Coolidge.
  • Morgan McGlothin, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of 32nd Street.
  • Natalie Caron, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Allison.

