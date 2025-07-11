Groves Police – Calls and arrests from June 25 to July 8

June 25

Harassment was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.

Jay Devillier, 27, was arrested for wWarrants in the 5700 block of 39

Jamie Keal, 25, was arrested for warrants and failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 1900 block of Duff.

Christopher Napier, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.

Michael Solice, 52, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Willis.

June 26

An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.

Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5400 block of 25

Kenneth Isedore Jr., 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

Miguel Lorenzi, 46, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Main.

June 27

Kimothy Bessard, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Miranda Major, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Vincent.

June 28

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2600 block of 1

An unlawfully carrying a weapon report was filed at the 3600 block of Twin City Highway.

Richard Achord III, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Gina Staggs, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Somalia Blake, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 39

Taylor Gragg, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 7100 block of Howe.

June 29

Possession of controlled substance report was filed at the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

Zarial Johnson, 30, was arrested for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Luis Juarez, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2800 block of Main.

Salvador Ortiz, 31, was arrested for DWI in the 7500 block of US 69.

Burton Bailey II, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 30

An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Beaumont.

Eric Hall, 54, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 5400 block of 32

Gerogina Achee, 53, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual in the 2600 block of 2

July 1

A recovery/property was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

July 2

Unlawful disclosure of residency address or telephone number was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.

A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Mire.

Aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut Avenue.

Charles Gipson Jr., 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Twin City Highway.

July 3

An information report was filed at the 4400 block of Gulf.

Theft of services was reported in the 2800 block of Main.

July 4

A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported at Twin City Highway and West Parkway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32

Christion Stagg, 26, arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of FM 366.

Jo Howard, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Megan Scott, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

July 5

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

An information report was filed at the 6900 block of 32

Deborah Perkins, 57, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 32

Kenneth Eaglin, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jennifer Jones, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

July 6

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Bay.

Patricia Lopez, 50, was arrested for DWI in the 1900 block of FM 366.

Orphey Miles Jr., 40, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Christopher Hunter ,37, was Arrested for Warrants in the 2600 block of Pearl.

July 7

An information report was filed at the 2900 block of Bryan.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Cleveland.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 6100 block of East Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Bryan.

A City Code Violation- Illegal Dumping Sec 54-69 was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Boyd.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5000 block of Gulf.

David Major, 66, was arrested for injury to an elderly person with iIntent of bodily injury in the 6400 block of Coolidge.

Jonathan Pelissier, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 2400 block of Main.

July 8

Brandon Coleman, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Rochelle Thomas, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Theresa Parker, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Chase Kimball, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Foster.

David Major, 66, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 6400 block of Coolidge.

Morgan McGlothin, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of 32 nd Street.

Natalie Caron, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.