Luxe Nails & Spa opens for business Published 4:34 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

NEDERLAND — Luxe Nails & Spa — where self-care is sacred and luxury is a lifestyle — is officially open for business.

Located at 3105 Nederland Ave. in Nederland, the spacious 5,000 square foot salon held their grand opening Friday with a performance by Flaming Lions dancers and a ribbon cutting with the Nederland Chamber of Commerce.

Co-owners Cindy Nguyen and Maxie Ngo greeted well wishers Friday morning.

Nguyen said they have everything you can think of, from manicures to spa treatments, nails, waxing, facials and will be offering a massage treatment for the head. There are also two private rooms that can be used for spa parties, bridal parties, birthdays or other events. The salon has an air of elegance, which was just what the owners wanted for their clients.

“I like to get self care and I think ‘what do I like to do when I go,” Nguyen said. “We put a lot of thought into it.”

There is a current promotion offering 20% off until Aug. 10.

You can follow Luxe Nails & Spa on social media or reach them by calling 409-237-5171.