Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 30 – July 6
Published 3:42 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
June 30
- William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 100 block North Memorial.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 1000 block Verna Drive.
- Theft was reported on the 800 block Avenue E.
- Theft was reported on the 1000 block North 30th Street.
- Nederland warrants by other agencies was reported on the 6000 block 39th Street – Groves.
- Harassment was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
July 1
- William Bertrand, 40, was arrested for warrants by other agency on the 700 block South 21st Street.
- Theft was reported on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.
- Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 2800 block Spurlock.
July 2
- Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 2000 block Avenue L
- Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported on the 1300 block Norht Highway 69.
- Public intoxication was reported on the 3200 block Highway 365
July 3
- Danny Ray George, 43, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3000 block Avenue O.
- Vicente Garza, 21, was arrested for DWI on the 1000 block North 39th Street.
- Shadow Wade Eaden, 34, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2100 block Highway 365.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 2500 block Avenue G.
- Burglary of a building was reported on the 3200 block North Highway 69.
July 4
- Joshua Sterling Jones, 40 was arrested for DWI on the 2600 block Canal.
- Justin Newt Baker, 73, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2400 block Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported on the 1700 block Canal.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 5200 block Twin City – Groves.
- Failure to ID and DWI 2nd was reported on the 100 block North Memorial Highway.
July 5
- Jacob Lynn Gesser, 40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 900 block South 21st Street.
- Jeremy Ernest Martin, 29, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol Container on the 1000 block South 22nd Street.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 5000 block 32nd Street – Groves.
- DWI/Open alcohol container was reported on the 100 block South 20th Street.
- Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported on the 2300 block Knickerbocker.
July 6
- Krysta Marie Cortez, 41, was arrested for Assaulting a peace officer and disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise on the 2300 block Knickerbocker.
- Jose Antonio Cortez, 43, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2300 block Knickerbocker.
- Stefanie Alcala, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency and Nederland warrants on the 3300 block Avenue H.
- Ivan De Jesus Sanchez, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3300 block Avenue H
- Oleta Montgomery, 54, was arrested for public intoxication on the 1000 block Avenue B.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B
