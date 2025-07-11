Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 30 – July 6

June 30

William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 100 block North Memorial.

Death by natural causes was reported on the 1000 block Verna Drive.

Theft was reported on the 800 block Avenue E.

Theft was reported on the 1000 block North 30th Street.

Nederland warrants by other agencies was reported on the 6000 block 39th Street – Groves.