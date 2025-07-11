Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 30 – July 6

Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 30 – July 6

 

June 30

  • William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 100 block North Memorial.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 1000 block Verna Drive.
  • Theft was reported on the 800 block Avenue E.
  • Theft was reported on the 1000 block North 30th Street. 
  • Nederland warrants by other agencies was reported on the 6000 block 39th Street – Groves.
  • Harassment was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.

July 1

  • William Bertrand, 40, was arrested for warrants by other agency on the 700 block South 21st Street.
  • Theft was reported on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 2800 block Spurlock.

July 2

  • Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 2000 block Avenue L
  • Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported on the 1300 block Norht Highway 69.
  • Public intoxication was reported on the 3200 block Highway 365

July 3 

  • Danny Ray George, 43, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3000 block Avenue O.
  • Vicente Garza, 21, was arrested for DWI on the 1000 block North 39th Street.
  • Shadow Wade Eaden, 34, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2100 block Highway 365.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 2500 block Avenue G.
  • Burglary of a building was reported on the 3200 block North Highway 69.

July 4

  •  Joshua Sterling Jones, 40 was arrested for DWI on the 2600 block Canal.
  • Justin Newt Baker, 73, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2400 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a building was reported on the 1700 block Canal.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 5200 block Twin City – Groves.
  • Failure to ID and DWI 2nd was reported on the 100 block North Memorial Highway.

July 5

  • Jacob Lynn Gesser, 40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 900 block South 21st Street.
  • Jeremy Ernest Martin, 29, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol Container on the 1000 block South 22nd Street.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 5000 block 32nd Street – Groves. 
  • DWI/Open alcohol container was reported on the 100 block South 20th Street.
  • Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported on the 2300 block Knickerbocker.

July 6

  • Krysta Marie Cortez, 41, was arrested for Assaulting a peace officer and disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise on the 2300 block Knickerbocker.
  • Jose Antonio Cortez, 43, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2300 block Knickerbocker.
  • Stefanie Alcala, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency and Nederland warrants on the 3300 block Avenue H.
  • Ivan De Jesus Sanchez, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3300 block Avenue H 
  • Oleta Montgomery, 54, was arrested for public intoxication on the 1000 block Avenue B.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B 

  

 

