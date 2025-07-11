No victim found after call of shots fired

Published 12:55 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By Mary Meaux

Port Arthur police investigated a call of a disturbance with shots fired at an event hall July 6. (EJ Williams/Special to The News)
A possible disturbance during a quinceanera held at an event hall in Port Arthur sent multiple law enforcement officers to the scene but no victim was ever located.

 

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the call came in around 12 a.m. July 6 at Club 60 in the 4800 block of 60th Street. 

 

A number of shell casings were found at the scene but officers did not find a shooting victim, he said.

 

