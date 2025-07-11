Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from June 23 to July 6
Published 3:41 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
June 23
- Tasheuna Walton, 29, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 1st Street.
- Pashay Blount, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
June 24
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 600 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
June 25
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of Washington.
June 26
- Angil Cardenas, 33, was arrested for license to be carried/exhibited on demand, and other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Grigsby.
- Charles Pickering, 36, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Nall Street.
June 27
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Shawn Simpson, 53, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
June 28
- No reports.
June 29
- No reports.
June 30
- Brianna Hoke, 30, was arrested for evading arrest, detention using vehicle or watercraft in the intersection of Grigsby and Rue Beausoleil.
July 1
- Randy Romero, 42, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood
- Gabriel Moreno, 48, was arrested for public intoxication in the intersection of Holland and Dallas.
July 2
- An assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of 13th Street.
July 3
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Nall.
July 4
- Ricardo Hernandez, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Merriman.
July 5
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Meredith Kyte, 40, was arrested for failing to identify giving false/fictitious info, operate motor vehicle without license plates, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue.
July 6
- Kenneth Barthol, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of Lee St.