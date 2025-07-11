Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from June 23 to July 6

Published 3:41 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By PA News

Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from June 23 to July 6

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

 

June 23

  • Tasheuna Walton, 29, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 1st Street.
  • Pashay Blount, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

 

June 24

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 600 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

June 25

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of Washington.

 

June 26

  • Angil Cardenas, 33, was arrested for license to be carried/exhibited on demand, and other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Grigsby. 
  • Charles Pickering, 36, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Nall Street. 

 

June 27

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood. 
  • Shawn Simpson, 53, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

 

June 28

  • No reports.

 

June 29

  • No reports. 

 

June 30 

  • Brianna Hoke, 30, was arrested for evading arrest, detention using vehicle or watercraft in the intersection of Grigsby and Rue Beausoleil. 

 

July 1 

  • Randy Romero, 42, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood
  • Gabriel Moreno, 48, was arrested for public intoxication in the intersection of Holland and Dallas. 

 

July 2 

  • An assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street. 
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of 13th Street. 

 

July 3 

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood. 
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Nall. 

 

July 4 

  • Ricardo Hernandez, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Merriman. 

 

July 5 

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood. 
  • Meredith Kyte, 40, was arrested for failing to identify giving false/fictitious info, operate motor vehicle without license plates, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue. 

 

July 6 

  • Kenneth Barthol, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 600 block of Lee St.

