Public hearings over event center zoning, car sales shop set Published 4:03 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Port Arthur will hold public hearings for proposed amendments at 6 p.m. July 29 in city council chambers in city hall.

One of the agenda items includes a zoning map amendment to establish a planned development district for the purpose of a multi-event center. The subject property is currently zoned as medium-density residential (MDR). The proposed “PD” designation would allow for the construction and operation of a facility designed to host community events, cultural programs and recreational activities, according to information from the city.

The proposed site location is 8520 Wilson Avenue which is North of Wilson Avenue between FM 365 and Hall Street.

There will also be a hearing for a proposed zoning text for to include the following “Automobile” related uses as legally conforming uses in the heavy industrial & light industrial districts:

Tire Sales

Automobile Sales

Automobile Repair – Minor

Automobile Repair & Sales

Also scheduled is a zoning map amendment to grant a specific use permit for the operation of an automobile sales and/or repair show within a commercial retail zoned district located at 1801 Woodworth Boulevard.

The public hearings will take place during the July 29 council meeting.