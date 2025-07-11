Representative Christian Manuel Responds To Plan For Redistricting During First Special Session Published 5:02 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Governor Greg Abbott has called a special legislative session, set to begin on July 21. Included is a plan to redraw four congressional districts.

Representative Manuel issued the following statement:

“He is clearly wielding his power irresponsibly and twisting court decisions to justify dismantling four minority districts, three of which are represented by Black leaders. This isn’t about fairness or compliance, it’s about leveraging reverse racism to weaken communities of color. By targeting only minority districts, he’s undermining the voting rights of all Texans.

This threatens the progress we’ve fought so hard to achieve. I find this both extremely disturbing and reprehensible. I grew up in a military family, and as a military brat, one who values duty and country, I will not stand silently while our democracy is dismantled one district at a time. I urge all Texans and Americans to stand with me against this injustice. I respect the democratic process, but what’s happening here isn’t process, it’s a political hit wrapped in legal language.”

Rep. Christian Manuel

Texas House District 22

2nd Vice Chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus