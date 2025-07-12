Jefferson County gathers to mourn those lost at Camp Mystic, Hill Country Published 4:41 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Beaumont City Councilmember Cory Crenshaw, joined by other city council members at the Jefferson Theatre for the Community Prayer for those lost in the flooding. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Local Firefighters park their fire engine outside the Jefferson Theatre with a flag tied to the ladder. (Cesar Cardenas/ The News) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Various faith leaders from Beaumont led those in attendance in prayer to mourn the loss of over 100 dead in the Texas Hill Country. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)

BEAUMONT – Wednesday evening, Texans from across Jefferson and Orange County gathered at the Jefferson Theatre to mourn the loss of over 100 people in the Hill Country flooding during the 4th of July weekend.

The gathering was led by local pastors and faith leaders, supported by Beaumont City Mayor Roy West and city council members. The evening was filled with emotional moments of prayer as they sought answers for those affected by the flooding. The night ended with a call to all those present to seek ways to help whether it was physically, financially or spiritually.