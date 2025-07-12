Jefferson County gathers to mourn those lost at Camp Mystic, Hill Country
Published 4:41 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025
BEAUMONT – Wednesday evening, Texans from across Jefferson and Orange County gathered at the Jefferson Theatre to mourn the loss of over 100 people in the Hill Country flooding during the 4th of July weekend.
The gathering was led by local pastors and faith leaders, supported by Beaumont City Mayor Roy West and city council members. The evening was filled with emotional moments of prayer as they sought answers for those affected by the flooding. The night ended with a call to all those present to seek ways to help whether it was physically, financially or spiritually.