Community Retirement Home welcomes new executive director, host veterans events Published 4:56 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Community Retirement Home has appointed Jay Keith as its new executive director, bringing a diverse background in ministry, nonprofit leadership, and business management to one of the region’s only nonprofit independent living facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jay Keith to the Community Retirement Home family,” said Dana Wasser, board president. “His leadership, passion, and experience make him the ideal person to guide CRH into its next chapter.”

Keith, a Port Arthur native, has spent nearly two decades working in nonprofit and faith-based roles, including 15 years in youth and pulpit ministry and nearly 20 years in nonprofit service. He is also the long-time director of a Christian youth camp in Washington. After years away, Keith returned home to be closer to family and pursue what he describes as a calling to serve locally.

“I felt like God was calling me back to this area,” Keith said. “I really wanted to raise my kids in this community.”

Keith’s connection to the Community Retirement Home runs deep. In the early 2000s, while serving as a youth and pulpit minister at Park Central Church of Christ, he led Sunday worship services at the home for nearly six years. Later, his grandparents and mother lived at the facility, further cementing his personal ties.

In his new role, Keith is responsible for daily operations, resident care, staff development, and strategic planning. Since joining, he has already helped organize major community-focused efforts, including a 100th birthday celebration for veteran Travis Farris and the upcoming Veterans Support Event, scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, with vendor setup beginning at 11 a.m.

According to Keith, about 30% of the current residents are military veterans—a fact that helped inspire the July 16 event. “They gave a lot,” he said. “And we need to make sure we’re giving back. We want our veterans to know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.”

Community Retirement Home is also hosting an open house where the public is invited to tour the facility, meet staff and residents, enjoy light refreshments, and enter to win door prizes. Visitors will also have a chance to learn more about the nonprofit’s ongoing programs, including the Indigent Subsidization Program (ISP), which helps cover housing costs for residents in need, and the Kindred Kitchen, which provides free daily meals to residents as part of a full-service living package.

Keith emphasized that CRH stands out as one of the few nonprofit independent living homes in the state of Texas. “There are only about five like us in the entire state,” he said. “That makes this place not just special, but essential. We’re here to serve seniors, veterans, and anyone in need of a supportive community.”

Community Retirement Home is located at 3141 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX. Tours and volunteer opportunities are available by appointment or during public events.