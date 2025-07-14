BREAKING: Leak at JBS Packing sends 19 to hospital Published 3:07 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Upwards of 19 people have been hospitalized after a gas leak was reported at the JBS Packing Building. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)

Port Arthur Fire Department is currently on scene at a shrimp packing business in Port Arthur where 19 people became ill from either a carbon monoxide or freon leak Monday.

Port Arthur Interim Fire Chief Robert Havens said the call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m. at JBS Packing on Houston Avenue. The situation was thought to be one patient but they found three patients and the count continued to climb to 13 by around 2:40 p.m.

Those affected are being transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Baptist Hospital and Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Havens said none of the people affected were critically injured.

Check back as more information becomes available.