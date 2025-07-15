Chaplaincy program brings support, prayer to Port Arthur officers Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When Rev. Mike Nichols first walked the halls at Port Arthur Police Department as a chaplain; he didn’t get much response from the officers there.

“It was a tough start. I probably went a year,” Nichols, CEO of the Chaplaincy of Port Arthur and a local minister, said. “Officers see the worst in the community on a daily basis. It took a bit to gain their trust that first year. Now I can’t walk down the hall without someone pulling me in and asking for prayer.”

The Chaplaincy program was formed by Police Chef Tim Duriso with Nichols as the lead. There are currently 12 chaplains of various denominations available 24/7 to respond any time a crisis arises.

“We give them spiritual guidance. Some officers will stop in during service. We offer free coffee to any officer on duty,” he said of Breath of Life Church where he is pastor.

About a month ago an officer stopped during service and was baptized, Nichols said, commenting how special the ceremony was.

Police officers are human, they see crime and see the public at their worst some days. Officers also have personal lives and may have a family member dealing with an illness and more. The Chaplaincy also takes part in a lot of crisis intervention especially after a traumatic experience. There was an incident where a man died after an encounter with law enforcement. The family was understandably hysterical and the Chaplaincy was called in to consult with the family, he said. The hope is that the support from the chaplain during these critical moments brings compassion and peace to the situation.

Duriso said the program is very beneficial and called it a win-win.

“It gives a level of comfort daily. They pray with the ones who want to pray and the ones that arne’t interested, they’re available if they are,” Duriso said. “We’re not pushing it on anybody but it’s available.”

Duriso believes the program is much needed. The group is actually recruiting more chaplains.

Besides being available in times of sorrow, grief or crisis, the Chaplaincy program also takes part in the positive events such as swearing in of new officers, promotions, retirements, memorials and more.

“Any type of crisis in the community, but we don’t just show up in crisis. We try to build a bridge to the community,” Nichols said. “We participate in community events, faith based community outreaches, vigils, and pinning ceremonies.

The Chaplaincy program is 100% volunteer based. Organizers would like to have a total of 45 chaplains to cover all of the department’s shifts. Nichols said there will be a training session coming up toward the end of August.