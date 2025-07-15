Culinary Thrill Seeking – Wine Tasting Close to Home Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bruno is the wine guy

Spoiler Alert: Shawn Bruno is on the menu, for later.

The Bruno family is part of Port Arthur’s history. Did you fill up at Alamo Service Station? That was Roy Bruno’s place. Have you sipped Bruno & George wine? Shawn Bruno and his wife, Misha, own the winery in Sour Lake.

When a bunch of area birders invited me to a wine tasting at Carabba’s Italian Grill, I was psyched on many levels. I’d heard Shawn Bruno instructs some of these. It turns out he did not host that California Wine Tour, but he is expected back. He told me he plans to serve his Party of 9 tempranillo, a Spanish red wine, named in honor of his dad and his siblings, on July 29.

At the sans Bruno tasting, the restaurant was full of tables enjoying conversations and pairings such as Shrimp & Scallop watermelon Ceviche with Threadcount sauvignon blanc and Linguine & Grilled Shrimp with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce and Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir. This cream sauce was a highpoint in my evening.

Amy, an event coordinator, kept the evening on point as area “celebrities” of religion, politics, law enforcement and society breezed past tables. This is a happening place. Lots of hugs and handshakes went down before the Parmesan Crusted chicken with Arugula came with Kendall Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay.

At the bird-lovers table, it turns out I was the only one who had never been to Alaska. One had even lived there. We spoke of moose being as common as squirrels, daylight all the time and bears catching salmon.

A new trick: We observed servers had their thumb in bottle indentations as they poured wine.

Some may try this at home. Then the Grilled Pound Cake arrived with Decoy Merlot.

What a fun foodie evening.

Bruno reminded me that his winery features a birding trail, especially pleasant during spring and fall migration. That’s another story…

“Table for 51: Lessons Leaned from Sharing Meals Across America

” – Foodies, Shari Leid’s book is not focused on what she ate, but what she learned from her meal companions. I know we’re usually about every detail in the sauce, but her food notes may be simply “over eggs and toast” that the women shared their lives. It’s a travel memoir inspired by her own story.

Abandoned as an infant in a cardboard box in South Korea, Japanese American parents raised her. Her parents experienced being interred in camps during World War II. Her father believed she would not be accepted and Leid challenged herself to reshape beliefs. Her Texas stop was with Taylor, a photographer, at Kalimotxo happy hour in Austin. The author felt energized by the younger woman’s magnetic personality and the value of engaging with people of all generations.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who loves to meet new people through culinary experiences. Reach her via panews@panews.com