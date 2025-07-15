Nederland citizens show up to city hall again over flooding, zoning concerns Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

NEDERLAND — Nederland residents continue to voice their concerns about the city’s drainage during times of rain, this time relating to Cornerstone Church, which is in an R1 residential zoned area.

Resident Diana Young spoke at the July 15 city council meeting to address the flooding on her property on June 16 that reportedly occurred due to the new construction at the nearby church. Young contacted city officials on the matter on June 17, stating that her property had never flooded before construction began on the nearby church.

Steve Gentile of Gentile Construction addressed the council, saying that the flooding only occurred because at the time of the rain on June 16, the concrete had not been set, which would have caused the flooding in the nearby residential area.

What was not answered during this discussion was the reason that the church was allowed to exist in the residentially zoned area in the first place. Cornerstone Church was first opened in 2017.

“If we employ a city engineer and a building official and they can’t figure out this doesn’t work, we don’t need them,” said Jolei Shipley, representative of Dianna Young. “ They are hurting us with every permit issued.”

Churches in the Nederland city zoning ordinance are to be considered commercial properties due to potential impacts to traffic, parking and public safety. Nederland also allows the construction of churches in R1 single-family residential areas after receiving approval for a specific use permit. City Council may adopt an ordinance for a specific use permit after an affirmative vote in a public hearing such as a city council meeting.

The church reportedly did not know that the building they now reside in was zoned as residential when they purchased it. The church was previously a flower shop, another commercial property, before it was purchased.

No action was taken during the meeting on this issue.