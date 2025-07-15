Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 7 – 13
July 7
- Jamie Lynn Gaspard, 36, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 100 block North 12 Street.
- Mauricio Rangel, 32, was arrested for DWI on the 200 block South 14th Street.
- Travis Gleen Beard, 49, was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block North 9th Street.
- Public Lewdness was reported on the 2200 block Nederland Avenue.
July 8
- Rene Avila, 47, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury on the 3700 block Park.
- Micheal Frazier Jr., 49, was arrested for public intoxication on the 200 block Nederland Avenue.
July 9
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 700 block South 4th Street.
- Theft was reported on the 2300 block Willow Court.
July 10
- Oleta Renee Montgomery, 54, was arrested for criminal tresspassing o nthe 1000 block Nederland Avenue.
July 11
- Joshua Allen Smith, 35, was arrested for DWI on the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Miranda Major, 41, was arrested for injury to child/elder/disabled on the 1300 block South 14th Street.
- Suspicious Death was reported on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 1700 Llano – Port Neches.
- Assault offensive touch was reported on the 2300 block North Highway 69.
- Assault offensive touch was reported on the 400 block North 36th Street.
July 12
- Braylon Akeibreaunte Jones, 24, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.
- Kenneth Edwin Muller, 22, was arrested for DWI on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.
- Warrants other agency were reported on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.
July 13
- Daniel Jose Lopez, 32, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol container on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.
- Michelle Renee Robles, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 block South 14th Street.
- William Leroy Jones, 30, was arrested for theft/warrant other agency on the 2700 block Nederland Avenue.
- Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported on the 1500 block Gary.
- Theft with 2 or more convictions was reported at the 3300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 1800 block Avenue J
- Theft with 2 or more convictions was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.
- Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 3900 block Highway 366.