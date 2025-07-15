Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 7 – 13

July 7

Public Lewdness was reported on the 2200 block Nederland Avenue.

Travis Gleen Beard, 49, was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block North 9th Street.

Mauricio Rangel, 32, was arrested for DWI on the 200 block South 14th Street.

Jamie Lynn Gaspard, 36, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 100 block North 12 Street.

July 8

Micheal Frazier Jr., 49, was arrested for public intoxication on the 200 block Nederland Avenue.

Rene Avila, 47, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury on the 3700 block Park.

July 9

Theft was reported on the 2300 block Willow Court.

Death by natural causes was reported on the 700 block South 4th Street.

July 10

Oleta Renee Montgomery, 54, was arrested for criminal tresspassing o nthe 1000 block Nederland Avenue.

July 11

Assault offensive touch was reported on the 400 block North 36th Street.

Assault offensive touch was reported on the 2300 block North Highway 69.

Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 1700 Llano – Port Neches.

Suspicious Death was reported on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.

Miranda Major, 41, was arrested for injury to child/elder/disabled on the 1300 block South 14th Street.

Joshua Allen Smith, 35, was arrested for DWI on the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 12

Warrants other agency were reported on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.

Kenneth Edwin Muller, 22, was arrested for DWI on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.

Braylon Akeibreaunte Jones, 24, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.

July 13

Daniel Jose Lopez, 32, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol container on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.

Michelle Renee Robles, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 block South 14th Street.

William Leroy Jones, 30, was arrested for theft/warrant other agency on the 2700 block Nederland Avenue.

Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported on the 1500 block Gary.

Theft with 2 or more convictions was reported at the 3300 block Nederland Avenue.

Death by natural causes was reported on the 1800 block Avenue J

Theft with 2 or more convictions was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.