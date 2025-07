Temporary Tax Office Closure for Staff Development, Training Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

All Jefferson County Tax Offices will close to the public at 12 p.m. July 22 for staff development and mandatory Texas Department of Motor Vehicle training. The Beaumont and Mid-County offices will re-open Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 8 a.m.