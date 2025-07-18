Aref, Jasani purchase Central Mall Published 4:52 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Local businessmen Joe Aref and Sultan Jasani have announced they have purchased Central Mall.

The announcement was made on social media Friday.

“We are thrilled to share that me and Sultan have officially acquired Central Mall,” Aref said. “As members of this community, this mall holds a special place in our hearts, and we are committed to making it a vibrant hub for all.”

Aref said there are big plans for development at the mall including major renovations and the introduction of six new large anchor stores by the end of the year.

While they can’t reveal all of the new businesses coming to the mall, they did share that Cici’s Pizza will be opening in the former Jason’s Deli space, and Altitude Trampoline Park will be taking over the old Hobby Lobby space next to Crunch Fitness. Stay tuned for more exciting additions to come, Aref added.

“We invite you to shop at Central Mall and experience all that we have to offer. We’re confident that it will exceed your expectations,” he said. “Thank you for your continued support!”