CHRISTUS Health urges heat safety as summer temperatures rise Published 4:28 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

SOUTHEAST TEXAS – With summer temperatures rising across the southeast Texas region, CHRISTUS Health urges residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

More than 1,300 people die from heat-related illnesses each year in the U.S. Men and older adults are especially vulnerable to extreme heat, with males accounting for 70% of heat-related deaths and more than half of deaths occurring in people age 60 and older.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps. Heat stroke symptoms are more severe and may involve confusion, rapid heartbeat, fainting or unconsciousness.

“Recognizing the early signs of heat exhaustion can prevent a crisis,” said Dr. Elizabeth Gershberg, primary care physician for CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “When someone becomes confused, unresponsive or loses consciousness, that’s a strong indication of heat stroke, which is a medical emergency that needs immediate attention.”

Dehydration can escalate quickly in extreme heat. Early signs include dry mouth, dark urine and headaches, while more severe symptoms may include confusion, rapid breathing or fainting.

“Hydration needs vary depending on the person and their activity level,” Gershberg said. “The eight-glasses-a-day rule is a good start, but in high heat, most people need significantly more, especially children, older adults and those with chronic health issues.”

Those most at risk of dehydration include children, seniors, individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease and those on certain medications.

“Most heat-related illnesses can be avoided with simple precautions,” Gershberg said. “Drink plenty of water throughout the day, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, avoid outdoor activity during the hottest hours and give your body plenty of time to rest and recover in a cool environment.”

To learn more or find an emergency care location near you, visit CHRISTUSHealth.org.