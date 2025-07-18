Community Meeting to inform of DeLa Express Pipeline Published 5:13 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

BEAUMONT — A meeting to inform the public of potential effects and legal implications of the DeLa Express pipeline will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Theodore Johns Library, 4255 Fannett Road, Beaumont.

The Community Pipeline Briefing will be hosted by Property Rights and Pipeline Center and Port Arthur Community Action Network. There will be a searchable map of the pipeline available at the meeting.

John Beard of PANAC, a nonprofit environmental advocacy and community development organization, said the purpose of the meeting is to inform the public, especially those who will be impacted by the pipeline as to their rights. Homeowners need to be aware of the issue and understand the legal implications of imminent domain.

Beard said those conducting the meeting are not there to tell anyone what to do but to provide options and information.

According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is an “independent agency that regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas, and oil,” the DeLa Express pipeline will transport natural gas from the Permian Basin in west Texas to markets in and around Lake Charles. A portion of the pipeline will cross into Jefferson County and Beaumont as well as Orange.

Beard worries that a truck of the pipeline could, in the future, connect down through Port Arthur. That is not currently in the plans, he said, but if that were to happen it could affect air quality and quality of life.

“Forewarned is forearmed,” he said.

Persons interested can RSVP to Lori at 346-447-9424 and to get the Zoom link.

For more information, go to linktr.ee/delaexpress