Daniel Thomas and Abel Garcia swing to make Memorial Baseball history

Abel Garcia, sitting, signs his letter of intent while surrounded by his family and his friends. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) Daniel Thomas, sitting, signs his letter of intent while surrounded by his family and his friends. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)

In a major milestone for Memorial High School Baseball, recent graduates Daniel Thomas and Abel Garcia signed their letters of intent to play college baseball, marking the first time in eight years the school has sent players to the next level.

The ceremony for these two players was attended by friends, family and the coaches. Coach Albert Lott praised the young men’s commitment to both the game and their academics, noting that both completed associate degrees through the early college program while balancing the demands of athletics.

“You’re a student first,” Lott said. “You have to have the grades before you can even think about playing at the next level.”

Lott emphasized how rare it is to see baseball players from the area get opportunities like this. “They’ve opened the door,” he said. “We always see football and basketball kids get that attention — now our young baseball players can see this path, too.”

Daniel Thomas, who will play for Huston-Tillotson University, said he’s excited to bring his work ethic and versatility to the next level. Originally an outfielder, he shifted to first base last season to help his team win and now hopes to play wherever his college coaches need him.

“I just want to win and improve,” he said.

He also plans to pursue a master’s in mechanical engineering, inspired by early exposure to the field and a family background in STEM.

Abel Garcia, who played second base, third base, and pitched, also shared that the opportunity to continue his education was just as meaningful as playing ball. After recovering from a torn UCL during his senior year, he said he’s focused on healing and hopes to give back to his community after graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. He will be heading to Heston College in Kansas.

As both students prepare to leave Port Arthur, they go with the confidence that they will succeed at the next level and inspire those around them who might also seek to play for something bigger than themselves.