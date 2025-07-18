Faddi Development Group proposes $50 million sports complex for Adams Park Published 4:47 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Faddi Development Group has proposed a $30 to $50 million sports complex redevelopment at Adams Park. The plan relates to the city’s 2024 approved master plan, which would revitalize the currently underused sports fields.

The proposed renovation is a master plan set by the city back in July of 2024.

The plan is split into two: a short-term plan and a long-term plan. The initial short-term plan will be to perform immediate upgrades to both baseball fields located at Adams Park. The upgrades will be to bring the parks up to competition standards with improved grading, fencing and the addition of pitchers’ mounds, bullpens and infield improvements.

The long-term version of the plan is for a full complex redevelopment that will feature the construction of indoor facilities for basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts as well as turf fields and multi-use fields for soccer, football and cricket games.

The complex is still planned to be open to the public, although it was not stated if it would be free for residents of the city. The park plans to rent out the fields and indoor areas for competition to generate revenue for the city. The city is expected to retain ownership of the park and facilities.

The complex was proposed at no cost to taxpayers, but an official agreement between the city and Faddi Development Group has not been presented or finalized to ensure those savings on taxpayers.

“Our city is gonna benefit in so many ways from this, and this is just, it’s a wonderful idea,” said Councilmember Doneane Beckcom. “I love the fact that y’all are taking the master plan and kind of using that as the jump-off spot. I’m behind this a hundred percent, not just because it’s in my district, but because it’s a good thing for the city.”

The proposal still needs to be finalized before being brought back to the city council for approval.