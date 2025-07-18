Groves Police activity for the week of July 9 -15

Published 4:24 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 9 to July 15

 

July 9

  • Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of West

Parkway.

 

July 10

  • An Assault was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 11

  • Travis Gage, 37, was arrested for assault in the 3200 block of Bryan.
  • Erin Riley, 39, was arrested for public intoxication and fail to ID

in the 5200 block of Twin City HIghway.

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.

 

July 12

  • Selena Ruiz, 17, was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the

5100 block of East Parkway.

  • JaDarris Thompson, 28, was arrested for assault in the 5800 block

of West Jefferson.

  • Kathryn Castillo, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated

3rd or more offense in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.

  • An information report was filed at the 3100 block of Eugenia.

 

July 13

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

July 14

  • Daniel Avans, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of

Twin City HIghway.

  • Tosha Avans, 49, was Arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of

Twin City Highway.

  • Kenneth Eaglin, 47, was arrested for public intoxication and

possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Beaumont Avenue.

July 15

  • A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 2800 block of Main.

