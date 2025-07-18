Groves Police activity for the week of July 9 -15
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 9 to July 15
July 9
- Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of West
Parkway.
July 10
- An Assault was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 11
- Travis Gage, 37, was arrested for assault in the 3200 block of Bryan.
- Erin Riley, 39, was arrested for public intoxication and fail to ID
in the 5200 block of Twin City HIghway.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.
July 12
- Selena Ruiz, 17, was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the
5100 block of East Parkway.
- JaDarris Thompson, 28, was arrested for assault in the 5800 block
of West Jefferson.
- Kathryn Castillo, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated
3rd or more offense in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.
- An information report was filed at the 3100 block of Eugenia.
July 13
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 14
- Daniel Avans, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of
Twin City HIghway.
- Tosha Avans, 49, was Arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of
Twin City Highway.
- Kenneth Eaglin, 47, was arrested for public intoxication and
possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Beaumont Avenue.
July 15
- A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 2800 block of Main.