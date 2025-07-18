Groves Police activity for the week of July 9 -15 Published 4:24 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 9 to July 15

July 9

Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of West

Parkway.

July 10

An Assault was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 11

Travis Gage, 37, was arrested for assault in the 3200 block of Bryan.

Erin Riley, 39, was arrested for public intoxication and fail to ID

in the 5200 block of Twin City HIghway.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.

July 12

Selena Ruiz, 17, was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the

5100 block of East Parkway.

JaDarris Thompson, 28, was arrested for assault in the 5800 block

of West Jefferson.

Kathryn Castillo, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated

3rd or more offense in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.

An information report was filed at the 3100 block of Eugenia.

July 13

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 14

Daniel Avans, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of

Twin City HIghway.

Tosha Avans, 49, was Arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of

Twin City Highway.

Kenneth Eaglin, 47, was arrested for public intoxication and

possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Beaumont Avenue.

July 15