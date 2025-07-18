Jurassic Quest, Brick Fest ticket sales begin Published 4:16 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

BEAUMONT —Touted as North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live are coming to Doggett Ford Park.

The family events will “assemble” together under one roof for the first time to offer a “dino-mite” weekend of interactive, educational fun at Doggett Ford Park from Sept. 12-14 – all for one affordable ticket price.

The new “Quest Fest” weekend brings Jurassic Quest’s 165 million years of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and Brick Fest Live’s millions of bricks of LEGO-fun together for the first time in a mega-family event filled with memory-making interactive fun, and STEAM learning. Guests will be able to experience both shows in one location for one ticket price with no time limit.

3 Days, 2 Events Together, for 1 Ticket Experience!

“Quest Fest” brings together 165M years of animatronic dinosaurs and 1M bricks

Affordable interactive STEAM-based family fun at Doggett Ford Park

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest provides unforgettable adventure, transporting families through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among paleontologist-approved, true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Families can go on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Park Rangers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour.

Don’t miss:

Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar!)

REAL fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and much more

Live dinosaur shows all day & meet baby dinos!

The largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

Dino rides, bounce houses and inflatable attractions

“Triceratots” soft play area for junior explorers

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more

Brick Fest Live

At Brick Fest Live, families go all-in on imagination with over a million building bricks at stations and attractions designed to inspire creativity and play. Guests can meet LEGO Masters, get hands-on with different brick challenges, and build with unlimited access to millions of bricks in one place.

Experienced and novice builders won’t want to miss these highlights:

Join a Guinness World Record Challenge : Help create a massive floor mosaic.

Giant Brick Pit : Explore a play area filled with over 200,000 colorful bricks.

Life-Size Models : See awe-inspiring builds from around the world.

Brick Derby Races : Build, race and win on thrilling 35-foot tracks!

Glow Zone : Create in an exclusive glow-in-the-dark building area.

Hands-On Build Zones : Build your way at interactive stations and mosaic walls.

Photo opps , rare official LEGO merchandise, and more.

“Dinosaurs and LEGOs are prime entry points to introduce children to so many aspects of science, from biology and geology to engineering,” said David Taube, CEO of Family Quest Entertainment, which operates Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live. “At Family Quest Entertainment, we’re all about turning science into an adventure. By bringing together Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live for the first time ever, we’re giving families a chance to dive into the world of dinosaurs, hands-on building, and creativity – all in one action-packed day. It’s a perfect mix of learning, laughter, and memories that will last long after the event ends!”

Tickets include all-day admission to the entire experience for a full family outing.