Learning through faith at STEM camp Published 4:32 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

A group of local children had a chance to take part in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and creative writing using faith based principals last week.

From July 7 to 11, Strong Tower Ministries hosted the inaugural STEM Explorations Summer Camp, igniting curiosity and creativity in young minds, Maiya Turner, camp coordinator, said.

“Over the course of five days, 42 students from grades 3–6 engaged in dynamic lessons across science, technology, engineering, math, and creative writing grounded in faith-based principles. For example, students explored the concept of algorithms through 2 Samuel 6:14, where David danced before the Lord with all his might. They discussed how algorithms are step-by-step instructions just like choreography,” Turner said.

The camp was possible with the work of 31 volunteers who contributed 690 hours and students participated in 20 lessons totaling 27.5 hours of hands-on learning.

“STEM-E offered more than instruction, it created a vibrant, faith-centered community where learning flourished and collaboration thrived,” she added.