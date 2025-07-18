P.E.O. Sisterhood Presents Scholarships Published 4:44 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

At a recent meeting, Chapter CP, Port Arthur, of the International Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P. E. O.) Sisterhood honored three local graduates, who were scholarship recipients and recommended by the Chapter.

Kathy Borjas, Memorial High School graduate, received the Chapter’s local scholarship. While in High School, Borjas was involved with the Hispanic Heritage Club, worked and filmed the football games, was on the varsity soccer team, and a member of the National Technical Honor Society. Borjas participated in Earth Day activities to clean up litter, plant flowers, as well as Beach Clean Up Days. After attending Lamar University to pursue a degree in criminal justice, her plans are to attend the police academy to develop skills as a detective.

Reese Robertson, Port Neches-Groves High School graduate, received the $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the International Chapter of the P. E. O. Sisterhood. The P. E. O. STAR Scholarship recognizes high school senior women who have shown leadership and excelled in academics, extra-curricular activities, and service to school and community.

Robertson served as student body treasurer as a senior. In addition to being a varsity tennis team member, she was involved with community service for school and church, such as preparing weekend food backpacks for students. Robertson will attend Lamar University to pursue a degree in speech pathology.

Irelyn Bean, Port Neches-Groves High School graduate, received a softball scholarship for Cottey College and a Texas Cottey College Scholarship Fund Scholarship for $8,835. Cottey College is a women’s college owned by the International Chapter of the P. E. O. Sisterhood, located in Nevada, Missouri. Along with being on the varsity softball team, Bean has given back to the community through service, such as PAWS for Hope and softball lessons for young students to foster their growth. While playing softball for Cottey College, Bean will pursue a degree in Kinesiology.