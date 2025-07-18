Port Neches Police activity for the week of July 7 – 13

Port Neches Police officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 7 to July 13

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

July 7

John Pruitt, 44, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 8th Street.

A theft was reported in the 2500 block of 9th Street.

July 8

Theft and criminal trespassing were reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

An assault was reported in the 1800 block of 10th Street.

July 9

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

July 10

July 11

Alma Cardenas, 40, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Hardwood.

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of McArthur.

July 12

Bryan Courville Jr., 49, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 3100 block of Merriman.

July 13

Jason Peltier, 48, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info, evading arrest/detention, and other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of Magnolia.

Emily Rose, 40, was arrested for driving while license suspended/invalid, and failed to maintain financial responsibility in the 2400 block of Magnolia.