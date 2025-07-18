Port Neches Police activity for the week of July 7 – 13
Published 4:22 pm Friday, July 18, 2025
|
Port Neches Police officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 7 to July 13
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
July 7
- A theft was reported in the 2500 block of 9th Street.
- John Pruitt, 44, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 8th Street.
July 8
- An assault was reported in the 1800 block of 10th Street.
- Theft and criminal trespassing were reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
July 9
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
July 10
- No reports.
July 11
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of McArthur.
- Alma Cardenas, 40, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Hardwood.
July 12
- Bryan Courville Jr., 49, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 3100 block of Merriman.
July 13
- Jason Peltier, 48, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info, evading arrest/detention, and other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of Magnolia.
- Emily Rose, 40, was arrested for driving while license suspended/invalid, and failed to maintain financial responsibility in the 2400 block of Magnolia.
- Ginger Cruz, 44, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 1 th Street.