Rep. Christian Manuel hosts Legislative update before Texas special session begins

Former Harris County Democrats Chairman Odus Evbagharu, left, Representative Lauren Simmons and Representative Christian Manuel took time to address concerns and answer questions from those in attendance. Christian Manuel hosted a town hall at the Monroe Performing Arts Center July 17.

Texas Representatives Christian Manuel, Lauren Simmons of Houston and former chairman of the Harris County Democrats, Odus Evbagharu, hosted a town hall to provide updates and answer questions from the crowd as we approach the special session that begins July 21.

The tone of the town hall was somber as the democrats in the legislature and across the country tried to gather themselves under a new republican administration. The focus of the town hall was redistricting, which Governor Greg Abbott has called for in an attempt to gain five republican seats. This redistricting has also been called for by President Donald Trump.

Speakers at the town hall warned that the proposed maps threaten to strip political power from communities of color, particularly Black and Latino districts that have long fought for representation

Manuel speakers emphasized how redistricting efforts, coming less than five years after the last cycle, target historically Black and Hispanic districts, potentially diluting their voting power. They urged residents to actively engage in public hearings and elections to protect their communities.

“One district they are trying to make from Harris County all the way to Orange, so tell me how many people know what we are dealing with on a day-to-day basis,” said Manuel. “It’s diluting our vote, whether you’re black, white, Hispanic, Latino, or biracial, it doesn’t matter. We have got to stand up and say this is unjust and we have to meet people where they are at.”

Evbagharu echoed the concern, pointing to broader efforts to limit local control and voter access. He cited recent legislation that removed elected officials in majority-Black districts and stripped funding from cities that reduced police budgets.

The message was clear: the redistricting will likely pass regardless of what democrats attempt in the legislature, but the sentiment was not to give up during this time. The group urged community members to attend upcoming redistricting hearings in Austin, Dallas and Houston and to push back against what they view as an increasingly aggressive campaign to marginalize voters of color.

While the redistricting does not affect Jefferson County, Manuel does hold a seat on the redistricting committee, which is in charge of redrawing district lines. Representative Simmons drew a direct line between current events and historical struggles, reminding attendees that civil rights were not given freely.

For these representatives, the solution was not only continued civic engagement but also having uncomfortable conversations with neighbors and friends to continue and encourage others to continue voting.

Several speakers noted the importance of engaging beyond presidential elections. “It’s not enough to just show up every four years,” Simmons said. “Primaries, runoffs, school board meetings—that’s where our lives are shaped.”

The town hall was hosted July 17 at the Monroe Performing Arts Center. A recording of the town hall is available to view on Christian Manuel’s Facebook page.