TxDOT working with law enforcement to encourage people to slow down Published 4:19 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

AUSTIN – Whether it’s catching a fish or smoking a brisket, Texans know the importance of patience. So, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding drivers to use that patience behind the wheel and drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe.

Speed contributed to nearly 160,000 traffic crashes in Texas in 2024, resulting in 1,467 deaths. That is 35% of all traffic crash fatalities in the state, making speed the number one contributing factor in crashes.

“Speeding is not an accident, it’s a choice,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “When you choose to drive even just a little over the speed limit, you’re not only risking your own life, you’re risking the lives of every other person on the road with you and that’s not being a good Texan.”

Law enforcement to focus on speeders

To help prevent deadly, speed-related crashes, TxDOT is launching its Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign that features country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum calling on his fellow Texans to slow down and be safe.

The campaign runs alongside a special speed law enforcement period. From July 18 through Aug. 3, officers across Texas will focus extra attention on motorists who are driving too fast, reminding them to slow down and match their speed to road conditions.

Safe driving means more than just following the speed limit

Drivers should follow these tips to stay safe and avoid a ticket:

Match your speed to road conditions.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy, roads are slick or road construction is ahead.

Watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits.

Remember that traffic fines double if you speed in a school zone or a work zone when workers are present.

The Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.