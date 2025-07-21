Published 12:43 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Margaret Todd Fails, 77, of Groves, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on August 7, 1947, Margaret lived a life marked by quiet strength, deep faith, and unwavering love for her family and community. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Groves, where she found joy in fellowship and faithfully served for many years. Her Southern Baptist faith was the cornerstone of her life.

Margaret was devoted to her family and is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Arvin Fails; her children, Gary & Heidi Fails of Tomball, Toby & Lisa Fails of Bullard, and Niki Fails of Groves; and her cherished grandchildren, Maccie & Chance Fitzgerald, Peyton Fails, Olivia Fails, Kylie Fails, and Maggie Fails. She also leaves behind her siblings, Johnny & Annette Todd, Marlyn & Charlie Trahan, and countless extended family and friends whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny & Audie Todd, and her in-laws, Otis & Alma Fails.

Though she enjoyed reading, shopping, word puzzles, and solitaire, her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. They were the center of her world, and she poured her heart into loving and supporting them.

Professionally, she served the State of Texas and dedicated time to her local church, always striving to help others and serve with humility and grace.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Heart-to-Heart hospice care team & Magnolia Manor staff, who walked alongside Margaret and her loved ones in her final days. Their compassion, presence, and gentle care brought great comfort and peace during a difficult time.

Margaret’s legacy of faith, love, and quiet strength will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Groves Church.

The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Margaret’s Life beginning at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Groves located at 4000 Grant Ave., Groves, Texas 77619. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.