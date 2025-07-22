17th Annual Tip-A-Cop Events Benefit Special Olympics Texas Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Texas Roadhouse locations in Port Arthur and Beaumont are taking part in a statewide effort to raise funds for Special Olympics with Tip-A-Cop events.

As Special Olympics Texas races into the final heats of summer sports, Texas Roadhouse locations team up with local police to raise money for the state-wide organization. The fundraiser is part of a state-wide effort with dozens of other Texas Roadhouse locations holding fundraisers the same week.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

The event is set for Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Port Arthur location at 8575 Memorial Blvd. and the Beaumont location, 6165 Eastex Freeway.

Over the past seventeen years, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $2 million at this event for Special Olympics.