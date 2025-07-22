Agatha Babino: A Narrative of the Formerly Enslaved, Opening reception set for Aug. 7 Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

(Courtesy Image)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Heritage Society invites the public to a special opening night reception for its upcoming exhibit, Agatha Babino: A Narrative of the Formerly Enslaved, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the John Jay French Museum’s Heritage Hall, 3025 French Road, Beaumont.

This free event celebrates the opening of a compelling new exhibit that explores the life of Agatha Babino, a formerly enslaved woman whose story of resilience continues to inspire. Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary refreshments, generously donated by Giglio Distributing Co. and Market Basket, and to take part in a live Q&A session.

The Q&A will feature Dionne Babineaux, Director of the Museum of Undertold Texas History and creator of the exhibit, moderated by Gordon S. Williams, scholar and filmmaker.

“Agatha Babino’s Story powerfully addresses one of the most complex periods in American history,” says Dionne Babineaux, Director of MOUTH and the exhibit’s creator, “The exhibition highlights the challenges faced by emancipated Americans as they established their lives in freedom. By bringing this exhibition to Beaumont, we can honor and immerse ourselves in the spaces where Agatha and others worked, cared for their families, attended church, and built a lasting community.”

The exhibit will remain on display in Heritage Hall from August 7 through October 3, 2025, and is included with regular museum admission during operating hours.

Admission to the opening night reception is free and open to the public.

This event is generously underwritten by the Center for History and Culture of Southeast Texas and the Upper Gulf Coast. Also, special thanks to the Foundation for Southeast Texas and the Southeast Texas Arts Council for their support in bringing this exhibit to Beaumont.

For more information, please visit www.beaumontheritage.org or call 409-898-0348.