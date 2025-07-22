BREAKING: Port Arthur EDC Board terminates employment of CEO Stokes Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more PAEDC CEO Terry Stokes’s employment was terminated during a special meeting Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation Board member Kaala Jacob, center, makes a statement regarding the firing of CEO Terry Stokes as Beverly Raymond, left, and Jerry LaBove listen. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a 4-1 vote with two members absent, the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation board voted to terminate the employment of Chief Executive Officer Terry Stokes.

The termination occurred during a special board meeting Tuesday. Stokes had been at the helm of the EDC for just over two-and-a-half years.

Kaala Jacobs, who gave the sole ‘no’ vote, made a statement regarding the issue.

“I have been on the board for two years, since June of 2023, and during this time I have been disappointed with the speed of which we have or have not been able to conduct business,” Jacobs said. “Though I know we experienced some issues in-house, I do believe that some of the actions of this board were irresponsible and were purposely put in place as obstacles to impede the progress of this organization.”

Jacobs offered words to Stokes, saying she is sorry it has come to this and it is her prayer the board can move the organization forward in generating unity, fairness, transparency and true accountability without sabotage of the executives.

Following the meeting Stoke spoke with Port Arthur News and said he serves at the pleasure of the board of directors and at any given time if the majority of the board is not satisfied with his service, the bylaws incorporate a methodology and the board implemented the methodology.

Stokes said he will always remember the community and will be praying for it.

Board members voting for the termination include Jerry LaBove, Morris Albright, Beverly Raymond and Kaprina Frank. Darrell Anderson and Ingrid Holmes were absent from the meeting.

At the July 7 regular meeting the board of directors approved a motion to give a 30-day notice of termination to Denton Navarro Rodriguez Bernal Santee & Zech P.C. thus terminating legal services with the firm.

Stokes said the legal firm is in place until Aug. 15.

Stokes was hired to serve as CEO in October 2022. He filled the position left vacant by Jessica Carpenter, who spent approximately two months with the organization before resigning.

Carpenter was hired to replace Floyd Batiste who had served for 17 years and resigned in 2021. He died in 2024.