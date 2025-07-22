Golden Triangle Emergency Center anniversary, excellence award with Food Truck Tuesday Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Golden Triangle Emergency Center is celebrating a milestone and a new accolade. Dubbed “The Gold Standard in Emergency Care,” GTEC is celebrating 11 years in service and is a recipient of the COLA Laboratory Excellence Award.

They are ready to celebrate with the community with Food Truck Tuesday set for 11 a.m to 2 p.m. July 29 at 8035 Memorial Blvd. While there you can enter to win one of 11 raffle prizes.

Jen Hardy Lewis, director of operations, has been with the locally owned and operated GTEC every step of the way. Some of the staff has been around since the beginning as well.

GTEC was the first free standing emergency center locally. Through the years they have never sold out, never changed their name, and still have some original staff from 11 years ago.

There is also great pride at GTEC for receiving the prestigious COLA Laboratory Excellence Award, “recognizing its continued commitment to high standards in patient care and laboratory quality.”

“This recognition reflects our laboratory’s outstanding performance across multiple areas, including quality of care, best laboratory practices, full compliance with all essential requirements, successful proficiency testing over the past three events, and a record free of complaints. This achievement is a direct result of everyone’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence,” Director of Nursing Stephanie Massey said.

Lewis believes in supporting local so on Food Truck Tuesday, there will be two local food trucks coming out and the 11 raffle prizes are from 11 locally owned restaurants.

GTEC opened their doors July 29, 2014.