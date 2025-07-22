Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

BEAUMONT – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Tomaas Herron Stittem, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on July 21, 2025.

According to information presented in court, in December 2023, local law enforcement began investigating Stittem as a drug trafficker in the Jefferson County area. On January 24, 2024, Stittem was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be in possession of 109.2 grams of methamphetamine. Throughout the investigation, Stittem is responsible for trafficking approximately 318.28 grams of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Beaumont Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Lee.