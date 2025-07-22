Lamar Cardinals Picked Fourth in Preseason Poll Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Lamar University has been picked to finish fourth in a preseason poll of the Southland Conference head coaches and media relations directors announced league officials Monday morning from the 2025 Southland Conference Opening Drive Media Day event from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The Cardinals received 112 points and are one of four teams to receive a first-place vote. While receiving more points in the poll this season compared to 2024, it marks the second consecutive season Lamar has received a first-place vote and picked to fourth overall.

UIW has been picked to repeat as champions recording 15 first-place votes and 158 total points, followed by Stephen F. Austin (3-137) and Southeastern Louisiana (1-136).

Entering their third season under the direction of LU head coach Pete Rossomando, the Cardinals look to take another huge step forward entering the new season. The first two years under Rossomando, have been nothing short of historic. After recording the nation’s fourth-largest single-season turnaround in 2023, Rossomando only guided the Cardinals to a second-straight winning season in 2024 – marking the first time Big Red has recorded consecutive winning seasons since 1966 and 1967. It also marks the most successful two-year start for a Lamar head coach in program history.

The Cardinals enter 2025 returning 45 letterwinners and 14 starters from last year’s 7-5 squad. Among those 14 starters are five returning All-Southland Conference selections (Devyn Gibbs – TE, Kyndon Fuselier – WR, Elias Ripley – OL, Kortez Winslow – OL Kristian Pugh – DB). In addition to the Cardinals returning all-conference players, Big Red also returns the services of two-year starting quarterback Robert Coleman.

The Cardinals kick off the 2025 season Saturday, Aug. 30th when they travel north to take on North Texas. The contest against the Mean Green is slated for a 7 p.m. kick off.