Lamar Standout to Compete in World University Games Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BEAUMONT– Lamar University graduate Mariam Buenanueva Saleme has been selected to compete for Argentina in the World University Games, announced LU Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Trey Clark Saturday afternoon.

“Being selected to represent your country in an international competition is an exciting opportunity,” said Clark. “Mariam has been very focused in training for the past couple of years. The result has been several national records and now competing in the World University Games.”

The World University Games is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). It is held every two years alternating between summer and winter editions.

The 2025 World University Games will take place in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany. The international competition began Wednesday and will run through Saturday, July 27. The games will consist of approximately 8,500 student-athletes and officials from more than 100 countries competing in 18 sports.

The sports include 3×3 basketball, 3×3 wheelchair basketball, archery, artistic gymnastics, track and field, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, rowing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and water polo.

A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Buenanueva Saleme graduated as one of the most decorated multis athletes in program history. A three-time All-Southland Conference selection, Buenanueva Saleme posted an indoor SLC pentathlon title this past season. She also helped guide the LU women to the 2023 Southland Conference Outdoor title.

“I’m excited to compete in such a big and important meet with athletes from all around the world,” said Buenanueva Saleme.

Track and field events got under way Monday with the heptathlon set to start Wednesday morning.