Man arrested after assault with wooden object Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

One man is under arrest after Port Arthur Police responded to an assault that occurred Saturday night on the 3400 block of 10th Street.

Alfredo Hernandez Perdomo, 19, was arrested on scene and charged with aggravated assault. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Port Arthur PD responded to the disturbance at around 10:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been struck with a “wooden object with a handle,” according to Police Chief Tim Duriso. That man was sent to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and is in stable condition.