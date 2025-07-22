McFaddin-Ward House Museum to host Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The McFaddin-Ward House Museum will host its annual Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour celebrating area educators from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 31. in the museum’s Visitor Center, 1906 Calder Ave., Beaumont.

“The new school year is quickly approaching, and during this busy time, we want to

show our love for the community’s hardworking teachers and administrators with a special evening of food, drinks and plenty of door prizes,” said Jennifer Lowrance, McFaddin-Ward House Museum director of educational programming. “We’re excited to serve as a partner in education with area schools and homeschool groups and look forward to sharing information about our educational resources in a fun, relaxing environment.”

The free event is open to all public, private and homeschool educators. Attendees will

have the opportunity to take a walk-through tour of the first floor of the historic McFaddin-Ward House and learn more about the museum’s free education offerings such as in-person field trips and digital and classroom outreach. The first 50 attendees will receive a teacher swag bag.

An online registration form can be found on the museum’s website at: (mcfaddin-

ward.org/rsvp/index.php?TEACH25). Registration is recommended but not required. For more information, call 409-832-1906.

Built in 1905-1906 in the distinctive Beaux-Arts Colonial style, the McFaddin-Ward

House reflects the lifestyle of the prominent family which lived in the house for 75 years. Today, the museum features admission-free tours, educational programming, year-round events, a carriage house, and gardens.