Zoning concerns raised over proposed Nederland event center Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

During the July 14 meeting at Nederland city hall, a lengthy dialogue began on the issue of amending the zoning ordinance text to include new language for event centers brought up by the economic development corporation that owns a plot of land across the old bank.

The plot of land has been pitched to be a city owned event center that could compete with other local event centers in an attempt to bring in revenue to the city. However current zoning ordinances present a challenge.

City zoning in Nederland is split into three main categories, residential, commercial and industrial, with further specific restrictions for each of those categories. The current city zoning ordinance does not have a place in its bylaws for event centers and the proposed site sits in a commercial residential area where most small businesses are allowed.

Many residents present at the recent council meeting expressed their frustrations with the city’s current zoning ordinances being inconsistent. Residents argued the addition of an event center to the area would increase traffic issues, create noise pollution and increase pedestrian accidents. The issue of parking was also brought up as the city restricts and requires businesses to a certain number of parking spaces.

The current proposal is to convert the 1311 Boston Ave. parking lot, which was previously used as a drive-thru for the old bank across the street, into an event center.

According to EDC Executive Director Kay DeCuir, the organization has not yet committed any funding towards construction of the building. The current priority is to clarify the zoning rules so that the city or a private investor may eventually develop the site as an event center. The council chose to table this conversation until a later meeting date to iron out any issues citizens and the city might have.

City Council is expected to make a decision to change the zoning ordinance on Aug 11.