Nederland ISD Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick Announces Retirement Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

NEDERLAND — After a distinguished career in public education, Dr. Stuart Kieschnick, Superintendent of Schools for Nederland Independent School District, has announced his retirement, effective December 19, 2025.

Kieschnick has served as Superintendent since August of 2020, leading the district with unwavering dedication, compassion, and a relentless focus on student success. Under his leadership, the district has seen improved student achievement, expanded programs that meet the needs of all learners, and strengthened community partnerships that support the whole child.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the students, families, and staff of Nederland ISD, this decision did not come easily, as I have been a lifelong Bulldog and will always carry that Bulldog Spirit. I have been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent while involved with NISD and sincerely believe that NISD is indeed “Simply the Best,” said Kieschnick.

Kieschnick goes on to say, “I take great pride in all that we have achieved – academic gains, facility improvements, fiscal responsibility, and a culture of ‘Going Good to Great’. But most of all, I am proud of two things: 1. Our academic achievements that continue to set the academic standard in our region, and 2. Our new high school and all other facility improvements across the district.”

Over the course of his 35-year career in education, Kieschnick has worked in various positions, always placing students at the heart of every decision.

Nicholas Phillips, President of the Nederland ISD Board of Trustees, expressed deep gratitude for the superintendent’s service:

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dr. Kieschnick for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to our district,” said Phillips. “He has fostered a vibrant culture of ‘Going Good to Great,’ inspiring both staff and students alike. His work has had a lasting impact on our schools, and we are better because of it. We wish them the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

The district will host a celebration in December to honor Dr. Stuart Kieschnick and his service to the community.