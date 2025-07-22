Nederland police activity for the week of July 14 – 20

July 14

Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 4500 block Twin City – Groves.

July 15

Nederland warrants by NPD were reported on the 1200 block Nederland Avenue.

Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.

Miguel Alejandro Sanchez, 28, was arrested for DWI on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.

July 16

Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 3200 block Cedar Lane.

Terroristic threat of family/household was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street.

Jeremaih Treat, 44, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3400 block Nederland Avenue.

Long Van Le, 45, was arrested for Nederland warrants by NPD on the 1200 block Nederland Avenue.

July 17

Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block North 33rd Street.

July 18

Nederland warrants by other agency on the 6500 block FM 366 – Port Neches.

Theft with 2 or more prior convictions was reported on the 2800 block FM 365.

Assault on a public servant was reported on the 3400 block Avenue D

Terrorist threats were reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.

Timothy Wade Lewis Jr., 18, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 block South 23rd Street.

July 19

Aaron Kavanaugh, 46, was arrested for tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.

Alexes Kibodeaux, 28, was arrested for Nederland warrants by NPD and warrants from other agency on the 400 block South Twin City.

Randall Wayne Moore, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 of South Twin City.

Wilson Lavont White, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3300 block Nederland Avenue.

Theft/criminal trespassing was reported on the 2700 block FM 365.

Assault offensive touch was reported on the 1200 block Chicago.

Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 700 block Merriman.

Disorderly conduct – fighting was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B.