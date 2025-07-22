Nederland police activity for the week of July 14 – 20

By PA News

July 14

  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 4500 block Twin City – Groves.

July 15

  • Miguel Alejandro Sanchez, 28, was arrested for DWI on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
  • Nederland warrants by NPD were reported on the 1200 block Nederland Avenue.

July 16 

  • Long Van Le, 45, was arrested for Nederland warrants by NPD on the 1200 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Jeremaih Treat, 44, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3400 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 3200 block Cedar Lane.

July 17 

  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block North 33rd Street.

July 18

  • Timothy Wade Lewis Jr., 18, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 block South 23rd Street.
  • Terrorist threats were reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.
  • Assault on a public servant was reported on the 3400 block Avenue D 
  • Theft with 2 or more prior convictions was reported on the 2800 block FM 365.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency on the 6500 block FM 366 – Port Neches.

July 19 

  • Aaron Kavanaugh, 46, was arrested for tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue. 
  • Alexes Kibodeaux, 28, was arrested for Nederland warrants by NPD and warrants from other agency on the 400 block South Twin City.
  • Randall Wayne Moore, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 of South Twin City.
  • Wilson Lavont White, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3300 block Nederland Avenue. 
  • Theft/criminal trespassing was reported on the 2700 block FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported on the 1200 block Chicago.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 700 block Merriman.
  • Disorderly conduct – fighting was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B.
  • Dog Bite was reported on the 600 block South 7th Street. 

July 20 

  • Derrick Ellis Wales, 26, was arrested for DWI 2nd on the 3500 block Avenue H.
  • Theft was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue. 
  • Found Property was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H.
  • Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on 27th and Avenue D.

