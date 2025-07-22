Nederland police activity for the week of July 14 – 20
Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025
July 14
- Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 4500 block Twin City – Groves.
July 15
- Miguel Alejandro Sanchez, 28, was arrested for DWI on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
- Nederland warrants by NPD were reported on the 1200 block Nederland Avenue.
July 16
- Long Van Le, 45, was arrested for Nederland warrants by NPD on the 1200 block Nederland Avenue.
- Jeremaih Treat, 44, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3400 block Nederland Avenue.
- Terroristic threat of family/household was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 3200 block Cedar Lane.
July 17
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block North 33rd Street.
July 18
- Timothy Wade Lewis Jr., 18, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 block South 23rd Street.
- Terrorist threats were reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.
- Assault on a public servant was reported on the 3400 block Avenue D
- Theft with 2 or more prior convictions was reported on the 2800 block FM 365.
- Nederland warrants by other agency on the 6500 block FM 366 – Port Neches.
July 19
- Aaron Kavanaugh, 46, was arrested for tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Alexes Kibodeaux, 28, was arrested for Nederland warrants by NPD and warrants from other agency on the 400 block South Twin City.
- Randall Wayne Moore, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 400 of South Twin City.
- Wilson Lavont White, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Theft/criminal trespassing was reported on the 2700 block FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch was reported on the 1200 block Chicago.
- Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 700 block Merriman.
- Disorderly conduct – fighting was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B.
- Dog Bite was reported on the 600 block South 7th Street.
July 20
- Derrick Ellis Wales, 26, was arrested for DWI 2nd on the 3500 block Avenue H.
- Theft was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
- Found Property was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H.
- Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on 27th and Avenue D.