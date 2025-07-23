PAEDC board issues statement following firing of CEO

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Less than 24 hours after the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation board voted to terminate the employment of Chief Executive Officer Terry Stokes, the organization issued a statement regarding its future.

“The PAEDC Board will soon begin discussions regarding interim leadership and the process for identifying a permanent successor. In the meantime, operations will continue uninterrupted, and staff remain committed to delivering quality service to the business community and the citizens of Port Arthur,” according to a news release from the PAEDC.

In a 4-1 vote with two members absent, the PAEDC board voted to terminate the employment of Chief Executive Officer Terry Stokes during a special board meeting Tuesday. Stokes had been at the helm of the EDC for just over two-and-a-half years.

He was lauded in the news release from his contributions to a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening economic opportunities for the city of Port Arthur.

The Board, via news release, offered thanks to Stokes for his service and leadership during his tenure.

“We appreciate Mr. Stokes’ dedication to the mission of the EDC,” said Board President Darrell Anderson. “At this time, the Board has chosen to move in a new direction as we continue to focus on strategic growth and economic development for Port Arthur.”

Board members voting in favor of the termination include Jerry LaBove, Morris Albright, Beverly Raymond and Kaprina Frank.

Darrell Anderson and Ingrid Holmes were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

Kaala Jacobs, who gave the sole dissenting vote, made a statement regarding the issue.

“I have been on the board for two years, since June of 2023, and during this time I have been disappointed with the speed of which we have or have not been able to conduct business,” Jacobs said. “Though I know we experienced some issues in-house, I do believe that some of the actions of this board were irresponsible and were purposely put in place as obstacles to impede the progress of this organization.”

Jacobs offered words to Stokes, saying she is sorry it has come to this and it is her prayer the board can move the organization forward in generating unity, fairness, transparency and true accountability without sabotage of the executives.

Following the meeting Stoke spoke with Port Arthur News and said he serves at the pleasure of the board of directors and at any given time if the majority of the board is not satisfied with his service, the bylaws incorporate a methodology and the board implemented the methodology.

Stokes said he will always remember the community and will be praying for it.

At the July 7 regular meeting the board of directors approved a motion to give a 30-day notice of termination to Denton Navarro Rodriguez Bernal Santee & Zech P.C. thus terminating legal services with the firm.

Stokes said the legal firm is in place until Aug. 15.

Stokes was hired to serve as CEO in October 2022. He filled the position left vacant by Jessica Carpenter, who spent approximately two months with the organization before resigning.

Carpenter was hired to replace Floyd Batiste who had served for 17 years and resigned in 2021. He died in 2024.