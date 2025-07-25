Gift of Life Reaches Milestone: More Than 1,000 Southeast Texas Men Receive Vital Health Services

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BEAUMONT – In an effort to confront some of the most pressing health issues facing Southeast Texas men, Gift of Life has surpassed its 2025 outreach goals by providing free prostate cancer screenings and primary care services to more than 1,000 vulnerable men this summer.

Screenings held in Lumberton, Orange, Port Arthur, and Beaumont offered PSA blood tests, primary care labs, and medical evaluations that identified risks for prostate cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, conditions that affect many Southeast Texans.

The series concluded with a record-breaking event in Beaumont, where more than 350 men were screened at the Baptist Cancer Network / Julie and Ben Rogers Cancer Institute. Gift of Life extends heartfelt gratitude to the Baptist leadership and staff for opening their doors and partnering in the organization’s mission of hope and healing.

The Baptist Internal Medicine Residency Program added meaningful clinical value by offering one-on-one consultations with each participant, ensuring personalized education and medical support to resources for follow-up care.

Strengthening the scope of services was the Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas, led by Executive Director Gigi Mazzola and Founder Dr. Rudy Sotolongo, who provided medical personnel and cardiovascular screening equipment at all sites.

The initiative was advanced by the commitment of more than 100 volunteers at each screening site, including physicians, nurses, students, civic groups, and caring individuals who guided attendees through every step of the process, creating a welcoming and informative environment.

Participant testimonials underscored the personal impact of the program. “I really depend on you guys for the prostate test,” said Stephen Olsem, a Beaumont screening client. “My uncle died of prostate cancer, and I’ve got three friends right now who have it. I told my friends what I was doing today and reminded them they have no excuse not to get checked. It’s free, it’s fun, and you come away with something to eat. I appreciate Gift of Life for all their help.” William Everett of Beaumont added: “Today I was able to get some support I really needed for my medical health. I’ve gotten some education I needed to better manage my health.”

These stories reflect the broader medical value of these screenings. “We’re meeting men where they are, providing essential tests and the opportunity to take control of their health,” said Dr. Gwendolyn Lavalais, Gift of Life Medical Director. “Every diagnosis we help identify early gives someone a better chance at a healthier future. These events are about more than screenings, they’re about access to care, healthier lifestyle behaviors and long-term impact.”

For many participants, this was their only access point to critical health services. In Hardin County, Gift of Life’s inaugural Lumberton event extended services into rural territory. Screenings in Orange and Port Arthur continued to reach populations with limited healthcare resources and a high need for early detection programs.

In addition to medical support, attendees received health education materials, personal care items, nourishment and site transportation provided by community supporters including Linda & Joe Penland/Quality Mat, Jason’s Deli, H-E-B, Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force, the Southeast Texas Food Bank and Liberty Golf Cars.

“This experience represents more than a number, it reflects our community coming together to save lives,” said Norma Sampson, Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful to our medical partners, volunteers, and donors who made this outreach possible. Our efforts continue after the screenings through the organization’s prostate cancer program services and navigation to other vital regional resources that provide healthcare pathways.”

Men with abnormal results are already being navigated to follow-up care through local providers, ensuring continuity and connection beyond the day of the event.

For more information or to support the mission, visit www.giftoflifebmt.org.