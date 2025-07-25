Groves Police – Calls and arrests from July 16 to July 22

July 16

Russell Drake, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

July 17

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.

Justa Gossett, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6300 block of Monroe.

July 18

July 19

Morgan Weatherly, 32, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6700 block of 32 nd Street.

Erin Riley, 39, was arrested for terroristic threat in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Kenneth Barthol II, 30, was arrested for public intoxication, obstruction or retaliation, and theft in the 6100 block of 39 th Street.

Richard Montalvo, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Cherry.

An aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of 39 th Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32 nd Street.