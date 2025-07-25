Groves Police – Calls and arrests from July 16 to July 22

July 16

  • Russell Drake, 24,  was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

 

July 17

  • Justa Gossett, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6300 block of Monroe.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.

 

July 18

  • No Reports

 

July 19

  • Morgan Weatherly, 32, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
  • Erin Riley, 39, was arrested for terroristic threat in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Kenneth Barthol II, 30, was arrested for public intoxication, obstruction or retaliation, and theft in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
  • Richard Montalvo, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Cherry.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of 39th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Garner. 
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.

 

July 20

  • Jeffrey Campbell, 66, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of West Parkway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of North Drive. 

 

July 21

  • Christopher Galindo, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City HIghway.
  • Timothy Hall Jr., 24, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Allison Street.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 5300 block of Groves Circle.
  • An information report was filed at the 5000 block of Gulf. 

 

July 22

  • A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Whitaker.

