Groves Police – Calls and arrests from July 16 to July 22
July 16
- Russell Drake, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
July 17
- Justa Gossett, 47, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6300 block of Monroe.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.
July 18
- No Reports
July 19
- Morgan Weatherly, 32, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
- Erin Riley, 39, was arrested for terroristic threat in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Kenneth Barthol II, 30, was arrested for public intoxication, obstruction or retaliation, and theft in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
- Richard Montalvo, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Cherry.
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of 39th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.
July 20
- Jeffrey Campbell, 66, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of West Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of North Drive.
July 21
- Christopher Galindo, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City HIghway.
- Timothy Hall Jr., 24, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Allison Street.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 5300 block of Groves Circle.
- An information report was filed at the 5000 block of Gulf.
July 22
- A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Whitaker.