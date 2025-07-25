Port Arthur Little Theatre brings Mary Poppins to the stage this summer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The story of Mary Poppins is taking flight on the local stage as the Port Arthur Little Theatre opens its summer production of “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical,” running from July 18 through August 10 at its theater on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

Directed by longtime community theater contributor Debbie Pletcher, the musical brings together three rotating casts to tell the classic tale of the magical nanny who helps the Banks family rediscover love, imagination, and the power of possibility.

The production is based on the P.L. Travers books and the 1964 Walt Disney film, with music and lyrics by Richard and Robert Sherman, and additional material created for the stage version that ran on Broadway for over 2,500 performances. The show was nominated for nine Olivier Awards and seven Tonys, including Best Musical.

The show features elaborate choreography, iconic songs such as “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “A Spoonful of Sugar,” and a dose of stage magic that aims to delight theatergoers of all ages.

Performances are divided among three casts:

Cast A performs July 18, 27, August 2, and 8

Cast B performs July 19, 25, August 3, and 9

Cast C performs July 20, 26, August 1, and 10

Tickets can be purchased online at palt.org or by calling (409) 727-PALT (7258) to leave a reservation voicemail.

General admission is $17. Discounted tickets are available for seniors (62+), teachers, and active-duty military at $15, and students of any age for $13.

Performances take place at Port Arthur Little Theatre, 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., near the intersection with Twin City Highway.