Published 4:00 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

By PA News

Port Neches Police Weekly Activity, July 14 to July 20

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

 

July 14

  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

 

July 15

  • An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Nall.
  • Officer investigated a report of online impersonation-emailing/messaging with identifying information in the 500 block of Roanoke.
  • Fraudulent use/possession of credit card/debit card information was reported in the 2600 block of Saba Lane.
  • Victor Martinez, 21, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

July 16

  • No reports.

 

July 17

  • No reports.

 

July 18

  • George Mihail, 48, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of FM 366 at Spur 136.
  • Kevin Peterson, 48, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 400 block of Avenue I.

 

July 19

  • Lance Matthews, 55, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 1000 block of Magnolia Avenue.
  • Carlos Soto Guzman, 36, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Merriman.
  • Brandon Nunez, 38, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrants in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue.

 

July 20

  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Juan Reyes, 72, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Merriman at Magnolia Avenue.

 

