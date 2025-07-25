Port Neches Police Weekly Activity, July 14 to July 20

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

July 14

A theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

July 15

An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Nall.

Officer investigated a report of online impersonation-emailing/messaging with identifying information in the 500 block of Roanoke.

Fraudulent use/possession of credit card/debit card information was reported in the 2600 block of Saba Lane.