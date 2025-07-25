Port Neches Police Weekly Activity, July 14 to July 20
Port Neches Police Weekly Activity, July 14 to July 20
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
July 14
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
July 15
- An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Nall.
- Officer investigated a report of online impersonation-emailing/messaging with identifying information in the 500 block of Roanoke.
- Fraudulent use/possession of credit card/debit card information was reported in the 2600 block of Saba Lane.
- Victor Martinez, 21, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
July 16
- No reports.
July 17
- No reports.
July 18
- George Mihail, 48, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of FM 366 at Spur 136.
- Kevin Peterson, 48, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 400 block of Avenue I.
July 19
- Lance Matthews, 55, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 1000 block of Magnolia Avenue.
- Carlos Soto Guzman, 36, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Merriman.
- Brandon Nunez, 38, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrants in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue.
July 20
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Juan Reyes, 72, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Merriman at Magnolia Avenue.